This Week in Michigan Politics, Michigan Radio's Jack Lessenberry and Emily Fox discuss how Congressman John Conyers might not be in the August primary…
Many small and urban farms could lose the protection of Michigan's Right to Farm Act.The Act protects farmers against nuisance lawsuits if they follow…