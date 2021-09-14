-
A federal appeals court has thrown out a groundbreaking decision that said Detroit students had a constitutional right to education and literacy. The move…
The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a…
Today on Stateside, we talk to Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin about the future of emergency funds for businesses impacted by COVID-19 . Plus,…
Today on Stateside, we get a preview of State Representative Larry Inman’s upcoming corruption trial in federal court. The Traverse City-area Republican…
The word “education” doesn’t appear in the United States Constitution, but should students be guaranteed a basic level of literacy in order to fully…
A new audit this week says Michigan needs more inspectors and more money when it comes to asbestos remediation. According to the report, there are only…
Does the state have to ensure that all Michigan students get at least a “basic education?”That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed on behalf of…
The city of Detroit is signing onto a federal lawsuit that claims many Detroit students are being denied a fundamental “right to read.”Activists and pro…
There was movement Thursday on two federal lawsuits filed over poor learning conditions in Detroit schools.The American Federation of Teachers announced a…
Learning conditions in many Detroit schools are so bad, they violate students’ basic rights under the U.S. Constitution.That’s what a new federal lawsuit…