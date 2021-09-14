-
Michigan's police and firefighter unions will no longer be mandatory for employees to join after the United States Supreme Court decided Wednesday that…
In the next month, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to overturn a ruling in a precedent-setting Michigan case.In 1977’s Abood versus Detroit Board of…
Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to repeal the state’s “Right to Work” law.Five years ago, a Republican-led Legislature made Right to Work the…
From his earliest days as a candidate, President Trump complained about NAFTA, calling it the worst deal ever.But soon after taking office, he backed away…
The Michigan Supreme Court dealt two blows to public employee unions on Wednesday.The court ruled that Michigan’s right-to-work law does apply to state…
This week, Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker is likely to become the third Midwest governor in as many years to sign legislation making his…
This week, Jack and Emily talk about another state considering a right-to-work law, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s budget proposal and a new grant to boost…
State lawmakers say Michigan set the stage for states like Wisconsin to consider right-to-work laws.Thousands of protesters gathered at the Wisconsin…
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) - A state labor commission has ruled in favor of school employees in suburban Detroit who argued that a 10-year contract in the Taylor…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A judge has rejected a challenge from opponents of Michigan's right-to-work law who claimed people were illegally locked out of the…