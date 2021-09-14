-
The emoji is more than just an emoticon on digital steroids.This week on That’s What They Say, host Rina Miller and University of Michigan English…
-
We soap things with soap and we spice things with spice, so it seems like it should be possible to marinade things in a marinade.That might not be the…
-
For some folks, it makes a big difference whether you say X is different from Y or X is different than Y.This week on That's What They Say, host Rina…
-
You say potato and I say ... well, that depends.On this week's edition of That's What They Say, host Rina Miller and University of Michigan English…
-
The expression 'one off' is not a one of a kind expression.This week on That's What They Say, host Rina Miller and University of Michigan English…
-
Play ball!Even when we are not talking about baseball, we are often using the language of baseball.On this week's edition of That's What They Say, host…
-
Greetings!In emails and letters, we address a lot of people who are not dear to us as"dear."On this weekend’s edition of That’s What They Say, host Rina…
-
Heads Up!Sometimes we’re warned to watch our head, but when you think about it, that doesn't seem physically possible.How can you watch your head?This…
-
Fuddyduddy!If you use the word ‘fuddyduddy’, young people might just think you are one.This week on That’s What They Say, host Rina Miller and University…
-
Many writers get tripped up about when the word “its” has an apostrophe and when it does not.On this week’s edition of That’s What They Say, host Rina…