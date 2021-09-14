rip current

-
Aaron Mueller of the Kalamazoo Gazette reports on a settlement reached between the family of a 2009 drowning victim, and the "Michigan Municipal Risk…
-
President Barack Obama has had a briefing from two Lansing-area teenagers about their new technology for warning swimmers about dangerous off-shore…
-
Search efforts continue for two swimmers who were caught up Tuesday in rip currents off the coast of Saugatuck. Lake Michigan’s eastern shore has seen…
-
This week, state lawmakers will discuss what can be done to better protect people from rip currents on the Great Lakes. It’s estimated that about 30…