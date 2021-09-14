Ripple Effects of Flint

-
Three communities in Michigan are taking a much closer look for lead in their drinking water this year.Those three are Houghton, home of Michigan Tech up…
-
Jennifer Gilchrist moved from New York City back home to the Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills in 2016. She moved to help take care of her mom Joellen, a…
-
Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality is unveiling changes to lead in water rules this week.Communities in Michigan with lead water pipes will…
-
Ever since the Flint water crisis, Michigan cities and citizens have started paying attention to lead in drinking water pipes and faucets and the…
-
There are lead service lines in older communities across Michigan. Because of their age and population size, it’s fair to say the bulk of Michigan’s lead…
-
Because of the Flint water crisis, several Michigan cities are making long term plans to replace old lead water pipes that connect homes to the water…
-
One of the things Flint’s water operators got in trouble for was falsifying records; for saying the city was testing homes at the highest risk of having…
-
Public and political pressure from the Flint water crisis is beginning to shape new, tougher water regulations in Michigan - and other states are taking…
-
5 things to know about the state's new "plain English" draft fixes to "dumb and dangerous" lead ruleMost water systems operators around the state had a hint this was coming.The Flint water crisis has reverberated among water professionals working from…
-
New test results show lead levels in Kalamazoo’s water system have dropped.The federal limit for lead in water is 15 parts per billion. Last time the city…