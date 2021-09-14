-
A majority of Michigan’s rivers have more water than usual for this time of year. That’s according to measurements from the U.S. Geological…
During the summer, cars with kayaks or canoes on top are a common site. But even in the winter – when you'd expect to see skis – you can sometimes spot a…
Water is one of Michigan's most abundant and precious resources, but the rules for governing its use aren't always clear.Wayne State Law Professor and…
Federal scientists just wrapped up a look at the health of the nation’s streams and rivers. It was a big effort, looking at 20 years of data.Daren…
If you’ve ever wanted to get involved in science but thought it sounded like a lot of work, now all you have to do is send a text.Chris Lowry is an…