Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a city councilman in November’s recall election.Scott Kincaid had tried to run both for mayor and for re-election to…
Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.According to a news…
A recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor reaches a milestone this week.Recall organizer Arthur Woodson declined to comment last week on the status of the…
Chuck Rizzo, the former CEO of Rizzo Environmental Services, a garbage hauling company, has been indicted along with others on multiple charges after he…
Tomorrow, the Genesee County Board of Electors will consider language in a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.The recall is aimed at…
This week, the Genesee County Election Board will decide whether to approve language for a recall petition against Flint mayor Karen Weaver.Organizer Alex…
A grand jury has indicted a metro Detroit official for allegedly taking thousands of dollars in bribes from two companies, and from an undercover FBI…
An FBI probe into Macomb County municipal corruption has netted another local elected official, and forced a major garbage company founder to…
As expected, the Flint City Council last night approved a multi-million dollar, one-year contract for the city’s trash pick-up.The city’s state oversight…
The Flint city council is expected to vote on a new trash pick-up contract Monday.For weeks, two competing garbage hauling companies have been emptying…