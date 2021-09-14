rizzo environmental services

-
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A rogue trash hauler who bribed public officials to protect his business in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in…
The owner of multiple Southeast Michigan towing companies pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying bribes to a Macomb County official to in order to get a…
The former head of a garbage hauling company pleaded guilty Thursday to playing a central role in Macomb County’s widespread corruption scandal.Chuck…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a city councilman in November’s recall election.Scott Kincaid had tried to run both for mayor and for re-election to…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a recall election in November over her support for a trash removal contract opposed by the city council. Executives at…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has until the end of the day Monday to challenge signatures on a recall petition against her. Opponents started the recall effort…
Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.According to a news…
A campaign to oust Flint’s mayor from office reached a milestone today. This afternoon, recall campaign organizers dropped off nearly nine thousand…
A recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor reaches a milestone this week.Recall organizer Arthur Woodson declined to comment last week on the status of the…
A former Detroit-area lawyer pleaded guilty in front of a federal judge today for his involvement in a Macomb County corruption case.Angelo Selva of…