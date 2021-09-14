-
Today on Stateside, after two weeks of political conventions, we’ll get an analysis about how both parties presented their nominee and what takeaways…
-
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tried to woo African-American voters in a visit today to a Detroit church.Trump came under intense criticism…
-
Detroit’s mayor says he plans to strike a very different tone in his speech to the Democratic National Convention this week than the tone at last week’s…
-
This Week in Review, Rebecca Kruth and Jack Lessenberry wrap up the Republican National Convention and look toward Philadelphia where the Democratic…
-
One of the oddities of watching an event like the Republican National Convention on TV is not being able to see and feel the environment.Michigan Radio’s…
-
The Republican National Convention is over. Now the Trump campaign must gear up for the general election in Michigan.During the primaries, the Trump…
-
Michigan’s Republican leaders are moving on from this week’s national convention with issues to address.State Party Chairwoman Ronna Romney-McDaniel says…
-
Today, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder finally made it to Cleveland, in the final hours of the Republican National Convention.As a band played “Takin’ Care…
-
Donald Trump’s strength among white, blue collar, male voters powered him to victory in the Republican primaries, including Michigan’s.But can expand his…
-
Michigan’s Ted Cruz supporters liked what their candidate had to say at last night Republican National Convention.They didn’t like that Donald Trump…