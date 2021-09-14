road maintenance

-
Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats at the state Capitol over road funding may have resurrected the controversy over Michigan’s right-to-work…
While the debate over transportation funding continues this week in Lansing, a recent report finds most states are spending more to build new roads than…
Orange construction barrels are a sure sign of spring in the upper Midwest.To find where the larger road construction projects will take place in…
A Balanced Budget Amendment making the federal government not spend more than it takes in: It sounds pretty good. Get rid of those trillions and trillions…
For years there’s been talk that Michigan needs to put more money into its roads.Gov. Snyder has said he wants at least $1.2 billion annually for road…
As we gingerly pick our way through Michigan's pothole-ridden and crumbling roads, state lawmakers are hashing out just how much money to spend on fixing…
A monster pothole season is upon us – and state lawmakers say they want to help.A state Senate panel on Tuesday added $100 million for road repairs and…
Earlier this summer, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, SEMCOG, adopted something called the "2040 Regional Transportation Plan." It's a…
More than 12% of Michigan bridges have been deemed "structurally unsafe" by the group Transportation for America.Michigan has about 11,000 bridges. The…
Governor Snyder says he wants more than a billion dollars just this year to pay for road and bridge repairs.Our state has seriously bad roads that…