Roy Roberts, emergency manager of the Detroit Public schools for the last two years, is leaving. His contract ends in two weeks, and he says he isn’t…
The state-appointed emergency manager for Detroit Public Schools announced his retirement today. Governor Rick Snyder appointed Roy Roberts to manage the…
Lansing City Council makes cutsOn the heels of a failed millage and a $14.7 million budget shortfall, the Lansing City Council approved a budget last…
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-968381.mp3Robert Bobb, the tough, controversial Emergency Financial Manager of…
In the past two years, Detroit has closed 59 schools and cut 30 percent of the school system's workforce. But the district is still staring at a deficit…
Governor Rick Snyder has appointed former GM Executive Roy Roberts to take over as the Detroit Public Schools’ Emergency Financial Manager.Roberts has had…
The Detroit Public Schools district is moving forward with its plan to turn dozens of its schools into charters. It’s part of current emergency manager…
Update:Robert Bobb, the outgoing emergency manager for Detroit Public Schools, has released a statement regarding Roy S. Roberts, the man who will replace…
The Detroit Public Schools is moving ahead with its controversial 2012 Renaissance Plan. That’s Emergency Financial Manager Robert Bobb’s plan to turn up…
Dan Rather will air a special two-hour program on the Detroit Public School system titled "A National Disgrace."It will air on HDNet Tuesday, May 10 at…