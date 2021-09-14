-
Can $34.5 million of public money be used to reimburse two billionaires building a sports arena? That’s what a federal lawsuit will try to answer.Palace…
The Detroit News reports that Robert Davis, a former Highland Park school board member and union activist, will plead guilty to federal theft…
Union activist and Highland Park school board member Robert Davis has been actively fighting emergency manager appointments in the state.He's had some…
An 'emergency request' has been filed today with the Michigan Supreme Court asking that Detroit Public Schools emergency financial manager Roy Roberts be…
Highland Park School Board member and union activist Robert Davis was indicted last month on charges of theft by federal prosecutors.They accused Davis of…
"Opening Day" for DetroitIn a media roundtable in Detroit yesterday, State Treasurer Andy Dillon compared the day after Detroit City Council approved a…
The Highland Park school board member who filed the Open Meetings Act lawsuits against the state's financial review process for Detroit, has been indicted…
An Ingham County Court Judge has ruled that the state review team looking at Detroit’s finances must meet in public. The ruling is a victory for opponents…