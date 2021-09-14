-
Democratic Party leaders in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties have chosen their candidate to replace Robert Jones - Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell.Robert…
Since Robert Jones passed away this past weekend, election officials have been working to come up with a plan of action. Jones was a candidate for the…
State Representative Robert Jones was an enormously popular former mayor of Kalamazoo who was in an intense battle to win a seat in the state senate.…
Michigan House Representative and current Democratic candidate for State Senate Robert Jones died this past weekend. He was 66 and being treated for…