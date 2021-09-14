robert schostak

-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Republican Party Chairman Bobby Schostak is not seeking another two-year term, which means someone else, will lead the…
-
This week onIt’s Just Politics: a couple of interesting events of which we’re taking note. The first item out of D.C., where the U.S. House of…
-
Five months ago, Michigan Republicans nearly unseated their state chairman, Bobby Schostak, at their state convention.Schostak is a successful fundraiser…
-
Focus is starting to turn to Election 2014 in Michigan.Former Democratic Congressman Mark Schauer filed paperwork this morning to run against Governor…
-
Michigan is just a week away from its Presidential Primary. The GOP candidates are campaigning across the state in preparation for the February 28…