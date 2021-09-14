Robert Scott

-
Some of the state workers indicted as part of the Flint water crisis investigation may soon return to work.Last week, state prosecutors dismissed charges…
A preliminary hearing for two of the lesser-known defendants in the Flint water crisis investigation is set to begin this week.Nancy Peeler and Robert…
A Wayne State University professor testified today that state officials didn’t want information getting out about continuing problems with Flint’s…
Six state workers accused of criminal wrongdoing in the Flint Water Crisis are getting their state paychecks once again - and Flint’s mayor is not happy…
A judge has agreed to consolidate the criminal cases against eight defendants related to the Flint water crisis.Genesee District Judge Tracy Collier-Nix…