-
Philadelphia has Rocky, Minneapolis has Mary Tyler Moore -- and soon, Detroit will have RoboCop.It's just a model of the statue, but you can get a sense…
-
The RoboCop statue is definitely happening in Detroit.That’s the update today from the Detroit News. For those who haven’t been following along, last…
-
RoboCop Speaks to Detroit from Peter Weller Deadline New York reports that MGM is talking to director Jose Padilha about rebooting the Robocop movie…
-
"You called for backup?"http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOdELisKpP4Cross a robot and a cop and you get a cult classic. Maybe not an instant cult classic…
-
Ealier this week, a guy in Massachusetts sent this Twitter message to Detroit Mayor Dave Bing:Mayor Bing's response? Thanks, but no thanks.But Detroit…