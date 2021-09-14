Ron French

-
There are 545 local school districts in Michigan and 56 Intermediate School Districts, or ISDs.Around 50 of those districts were in the red at the end of…
-
This fall, Bridge Magazine is taking a close look at the challenges Michigan faces as we try to improve our education system.The starting point for all of…
-
It's been just over a week since Detroit became the largest city in American history to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 9.Until now, that…
-
One in every nine kids in Michigan public schools repeated kindergarten, according to Michigan Department of Education data for the year 2010-11. That…
-
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that nearly 1 in 4 kids in Michigan lives in poverty. For a family of four that means living on $23,000, or…