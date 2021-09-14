-
The Rover pipeline will run through three counties in southeast Michigan once it's built.But for now, the company building the natural gas pipeline, is…
-
A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from…
-
The Texas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer announced that they plan to cut through fewer counties in Michigan when building the Rover natural gas…
-
The U.S. Senate votes tonight on a bill to authorize the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. The U.S. House of Representatives has already approved…
-
"Here we go again."That's what some in Michigan are undoubtedly thinking as they learn of a proposed natural gas pipeline that could run through Michigan…