-
In Royal Oak, a controversy over a war memorial was a distraction hovering over Monday’s Memorial Day parade.Thousands of people lined Main Street,…
-
Governor Snyder has signed a new tax law that offers assistance to a proposed World War Two memorial in Oakland County.The law adds the Michigan WWII…
-
A Royal Oak middle schooler who admits to placing a noose is a school bathroom will not be in class Monday.Royal Oak’s school superintendent released a…
-
Next week, people in Flint, Lansing and Royal Oak will vote on renewing public safety millages.Flint police officers are spending their off-duty hours…
-
Lansing officials are stepping up efforts to pass a renewal of the capital city’s public safety millage in next month’s election.The millage was first…
-
On Monday, Aug. 15, Americans across the country will celebrate the 71st anniversary of V-J Day, victory over Japan.August 15, 1945 was a massive…
-
Rock stars like Gene Simmons and Sting used to be teachers, not long before having sold-out concerts across the world. For Crashing Cairo, this serves as…
-
The National Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic church in Royal Oak will mark its designation as a minor basilica this week with a Mass of…
-
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - The pope has elevated a historic church in suburban Detroit to the status of minor basilica.The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit…
-
Thomas Video opened in 1974, and was the first store in the country to sell films. On Stateside, we spoke with Jim Olenski, the owner of Thomas Video…