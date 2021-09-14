-
The crowd, the cheers, the camaraderie. Runners lost all of those things when road races were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, many races are back, including the 47th annual Dexter Ann Arbor Run.
-
Today on Stateside, hospitals in Michigan’s Thumb region feel the toll of a massive COVID-19 surge. Plus, we talk to the Michigan woman who just broke the…
-
The 15th annual West Michigan Girls on the Run event will take place Saturday, May 18th.The 5k run is expected to include more than 1,700 girls and 1,000…
-
She's the pride of Michigan's running community, and today she's basking in the glow of being the first U.S. woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33…
-
Mental health therapy can take many forms. But what about running?Sasha Wolff founded a group called “Still I Run.” The group's goal is to encourage…
-
More than 15,000 people will be tying on their running shoes tonight and tomorrow in Flint. This is the 40th anniversary of the Crim Festival of Races.But…
-
If someone told you that a man completed seven marathons in seven days, you would probably be impressed. Likely amazed.If somehow that wasn’t enough to…
-
As many as 20,000 runners and walkers will take part in the Crim Festival of Races this weekend in Flint.This week, the Crim Fitness Foundation announced…
-
It's a key scene in one of the most beloved American films –the moment when Forrest Gump starts running.Barclay Oudersluys, 23, of Birmingham, has decided…
-
The model for Team Red, White, and Blue is simple. Give veterans and civilians the chance to run together in a relaxed environment and let conversations…