-
Tom McKee is having some hard conversations right now. “Do we eliminate our elementary school? That means we put our kids on a bus for two hours one way…
-
Low-income, rural areas are the most vulnerable to drinking water quality violations that could affect people’s health, according to a new nationwide…
-
The Next IdeaHomelessness has a different look in a city than it does in rural areas, and somehow it feels easier to overlook.Dennis Van Kampen, executive…
-
People in rural areas trying to enroll for health insurance as part of the new Affordable Care Act can face special challenges. Registration must happen…
-
More than 90% of school children in Lake County qualify for free or reduced price lunch. To make sure they continue to eat healthy meals once school is…
-
Lake County, in central northern Michigan, is the poorest part of the state, with nearly half of its children living in poverty. That’s according to the…
-
The Michigan Department of Agriculture is, now, officially the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Governor Rick Snyder announced in November…