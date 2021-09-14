-
A grim chapter of the history of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan was remembered today. The Mt. Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School…
The opioid crisis is taking a tragic toll on families nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 64,000 Americans died from drug…
The least-visited park in the state is the site of some of its very oldest historic artifacts. The Department of Natural Resources, the Office of Historic…
Anishinaabemowin is the language that was spoken by tribes in Michigan for millennia, and it’s near extinction in the state.Many Michigan tribes don’t…
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan broke ground this week on a unique farmers market.When it opens in July, the market near Mount Pleasant will…
An Upper Peninsula Indian tribe has taken a major step toward building a casino in Lansing.The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Tuesday formally…
The human remains of 126 Native Americans are going home this week.Over the course of the week, representatives of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe are…
A big deadline looms on November 30th that may affect the state’s casino industry.Since 1993, six Native American tribes (The Bay Mills Indian Community,…