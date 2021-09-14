-
On Tuesday, voters across Michigan will decide whether to renew local taxes that fund public schools.And voters in one Michigan community will be asked to…
-
The Kalamazoo school board will sue the state to try to stop Michigan’s School Reform Office from closing two of its schools. The board announced Thursday…
-
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan school district is ending a program that put grandparents in the classroom. Grandparents for years got a small payment…
-
The Saginaw School Board may pick a new superintendent next month.The district’s interim superintendent is retiring, in part, because of frustration with…
-
Saginaw High School students cheered last night.They didn’t win the big game. District leaders decided not to close their school.Saginaw’s two high…
-
The Saginaw school district could soon be out of debt. And it can thank the defunct Buena Vista School District. The school board voted tonight to accept…
-
Many school districts around Michigan own buildings they are not using. A state lawmaker wants to make sure those buildings don’t fall to the wrecking…
-
Opposition to merging Saginaw’s two public high schools appears to be turning to resignation.A year ago, dozens of people angrily criticized closing…
-
Saginaw school officials face big decisions about some of the district’s buildings this week. Wednesday, the Saginaw School Board may vote to sell the old…
-
More Michigan school districts are dealing with a deficit. The numbers comes from a quarterly report filed by the State Superintendent’s office with the…