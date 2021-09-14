-
More details have emerged about the deaths of two sailors participating in the Chicago-to-Mackinac race. A teenager was one of the six crew members who…
-
The sponsor of a boat race from Chicago to Mackinac Island says it will investigate the capsizing of a sailing vessel that caused the deaths of two crew…
-
Linda Stephan, from Interlochen Public Radio sent this update on the missing sailors:
-
A boat capsized last night during the Chicago-to-Mackinac Island sailboat race last night.This from Peter Payette, news director at Interlochen Public…