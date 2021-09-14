-
An India-based auto supplier is expanding again in Detroit.Sakthi Automotive plans a $7 million expansion of its manufacturing and distribution centers in…
The United Auto Workers says it's reached a tentative agreement with a Detroit auto supplier.Earlier this week, the UAW announced it had authorized a…
The United Auto Workers is threatening a strike at Sakthi Automotive Group.The India-based auto parts supplier has more than 200 employees at two Detroit…
Construction on a new, 70-acre manufacturing campus is officially underway in southwest Detroit.India-based auto parts supplier Sakthi Automotive Group is…