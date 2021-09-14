-
Some state officials might be getting a raise for the first time in years. That’s if the legislature adopts recommendations made by the State Officers…
-
Some Michigan judges could see a boost in future paychecks, under a bill that cleared the state Legislature this week.Right now, pay for lower-court…
-
If you love the Detroit Institute of Arts, and supported the “Grand Bargain” to save it, then you should be grateful that what surfaced this week wasn’t…
-
If I could have dinner with any corporate executive, I’d choose Mary Barra, who I think is fascinating.She rose through the ranks of the highly macho…
-
That's the estimate for a family made up of two parents and two kids.The numbers are calculated by the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank…
-
Detroit Democrats propose auto insurance reformDemocratic state lawmakers from Detroit are proposing their own strategy to overhaul auto insurance in…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-979373.mp3There are many fewer state employees now than there were thirty…
-
There aren't too many jobs out there where you go to work on your first day unsure of how much money you'll make. But, apparently, that's the case with…
-
A report from the Institute for Policy Studies looked at CEO compensation from the 50 companies that layed off more workers during the recession. They…