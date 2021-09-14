sales tax vote

-
For the first time in Gov. Rick Snyder's tenure, a legislative chamber has voted to override one of his vetoes.The Republican-led state Senate voted…
Supporters of a proposed state sales tax hike are taking their campaign to Michigan’s farmers.Tuesday, Michigan voters will decide on a ballot proposal…
There’s one week to go before Michigan voters decide if they will support a one penny increase to the state sales tax. Union supporters will spend part of…
About two-thirds of Michigan roads get no federal funding. Once you get off the interstates and highways, most of the county, city, and township roads are…
A new poll shows four in five Michigan voters have made up their minds about next month’s ballot question that would hike the state sales tax.But the man…
Michigan voters will decide May 5 if they want to add a penny to the state sales tax to pay for fixing Michigan’s roads. The proposal also includes money…
A month from today, Michigan voters will decide a proposed increase in the state sales tax.Polls suggest voters will reject the one-penny sales tax hike…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The first TV ad urging passage of a Michigan sales tax increase says the roads aren't just bad, they're dangerous.A group backing a…