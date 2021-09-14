Same sex benefits

-
A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit involving some Michigan adoption agencies’ ability to refuse services to same-sex couples.The ACLU of Michigan and…
Some state lawmakers want to stop unmarried state employees from getting health insurance benefits for domestic partners.Nearly a decade ago, the state of…
Democrats hope the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage will provide momentum for adding LGBT protections to Michigan’s civil rights…
A deli worker at a Kroger supermarket is filing an employment discrimination complaint against the company and her union. She says it’s because a jointly…
More than 300 gay and lesbian couples in Michigan are legally married now that Governor Rick Snyder has decided not to contest a court order. It says the…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss a move to fix the state’s roads, the most recent ruling involving same-sex laws, and a new…
Same-sex partners of Spectrum Health employees can get health insurance coverage starting in 2015.Legally married gay employees and same-sex couples who…