-
State lawmakers introduced a pair of bills on Wednesday to prevent local municipalities from creating policies that protect undocumented immigrants.The…
-
Today on Stateside, the state House considers Republican-sponsored bills that would force local police to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.…
-
The concept of seeking sanctuary in a church is an ancient one. As the United States toughens its immigration stance though, people facing deportation are…
-
A state House committee has adopted bills that would require local officials to help enforce federal immigration laws. Opponents filled the hearing room…
-
There's been a great effort to revitalize Detroit in recent years, but new figures from the US Census Bureau show the city is still losing population.…
-
Lansing-area churches are banding together to provide sanctuary to immigrants fighting deportation.“I officially declare, as of this moment, that All…
-
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested three workers at an Ann Arbor restaurant Wednesday morning.The owner of Sava's Restaurant says the…
-
Lansing's City Council did an about-face last night. The Council reversed its earlier unanimous decision to declare Lansing a "sanctuary city". The 5-2…
-
Lansing has become Michigan’s first official “sanctuary city.” Other cities, such has Detroit, have avoided that declaration and instead use terms such as…
-
The Michigan and Lansing Chambers of Commerce are urging city council members to rescind a resolution which declares Lansing a "sanctuary city."In a…