-
A citizen led group in Saugatuck is appealing the state’s decision to permit development along the Kalamazoo River.The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance…
-
The southwestern Michigan city of Saugatuck has decided to cut ties with the combined Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department after a two decade partnership.…
-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a new marina near Saugatuck.It's slated to be part of a housing development on…
-
Some Michigan residents are saying no to a potential development along the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality…
-
A stretch of sand dunes along Lake Michigan might be under development soon, and a lot of people are concerned about that. They want to protect the…
-
Today, the town of Saugatuck on Michigan’s western coast is a popular destination for tourists around the world. But it wasn’t always that way. When…
-
What’s unique about your town?Maybe it’s that little coffee shop down the road, which has inhabited the place for decades. Or that one bar everyone…
-
This week Michigan Radio is airing a series called Community Vibe. We’re showcasing one interesting thing about different towns across the state. Today…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzwSS1PvaOQA couple musicians who sued the city of Saugatuck over its entertainment policy will return to play this…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzwSS1PvaOQA musician who was jailed last summer for refusing to stop playing his guitar on a sidewalk is suing the city…