Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

-
The Senate confirmation proceedings for President Joe Biden’s pick to head the U.S. Department of the Interior began Tuesday. Democratic Congresswoman…
-
The downtown office for the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of the Chippewa Indians Fisheries Management Program is a simple, small two-story brick building. But…
-
Today on Stateside, recent developments with Enbridge’s Line 5 have lead Attorney General Dana Nessel to ask for a temporarily halt of operations. Tribes…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court says the state’s tribal governments do not fall under a constitutional provision that can prevent some people from running for…
-
Another Native American tribe in the state has voted to legalize recreational marijuana, making them to second tribe in Michigan to do so.The Sault Ste.…
-
Today on Stateside, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib talks about her goals for Michigan’s 13th District as she prepares to take office in…
-
Lansing’s mayor does not expect long-stalled plans for a casino in downtown Lansing are going to become a reality.The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court is interested in the case of a former police chief in the Upper Peninsula who's been barred from running for public office…
-
Language is an essential part of preserving the ancient ties to heritage and culture. And with the native language of the Ojibwe people starting to fade,…
-
Plans for new tribal casinos in downtown Lansing and Romulus have hit a roadblock.The U.S. Department of the Interior has turned down a request from the…