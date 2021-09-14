-
School districts will be looking for some hints as the state’s budget experts and economists try to forecast state revenues.The COVID-19 pandemic and…
Michigan has been steering money in the School Aid Fund K-12 schools into higher education for almost a decade – and Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s…
A bill that modifies the funding structure for the School Aid Fund is headed for the governor’s deskThe bill would lower the amount of money schools get…
Michigan has shifted $4.5 billion from K-12 education funding to universities and community colleges since 2010. That's according to a new report from the…
Michigan's tax revenue projections have changed little since eight months ago, meaning Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers are seeing no big surprises as they…
Last year was a record year for Michigan lottery money going to schools.Jeff Holyfield, director of public relations at the Michigan Lottery, joined…
Some local school officials in Michigan would be OK with tapping the state’s School Aid Fund to help Detroit Public Schools pay down debt. That’s if they…
The Legislature has approved budgets for the coming fiscal year.The K-12 schools budget was enthusiastically endorsed by Republicans and Democrats. Every…
This week, Jack Lessenberry and Zoe Clark talk about headlines that marked the end of the beginning for some major Michigan issues. Ballot language for…
State lawmakers have approved diverting surplus school aid revenues to help close a $500 million budget hole.The legislation would shift $250 million in…