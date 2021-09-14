-
Challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are worsening an already bad shortage of school bus drivers, and it's impacting how they serve students.
-
Michigan lawmakers are discussing ways to make school buses safer.The House Judiciary Committee reviewed a package of bills during a hearing Tuesday.State…
-
The State of Michigan is using some of the settlement money from Volkswagen’s Clean Air Act violations to subsidize new school buses. Volkswagen installed…
-
Michigan drivers who fail to stop for a school bus displaying its stop sign could face harsher penalties under new bills in the state Legislature.Senate…
-
One of the key proposals in Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s State of the City address last month was a new busing system that would serve both district and…
-
Michigan parents with smartphones can help keep track of school buses that didn't pass the state's annual safety inspection.Inspection results for…
-
Washtenaw Intermediate School District is trying to hire more bus drivers and monitors. That's to avoid a repeat of Monday morning's cancellation of…