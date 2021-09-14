-
A group of Democratic state lawmakers is proposing changes to the school discipline process.
-
Michigan lawmakers are closer to exempting police officers from rules governing how unruly students can be handled in school.State law requires public…
-
Twelve Michigan school districts made the state’s 2017 list of schools that disproportionately suspend students of color.The Michigan Department of…
-
Michigan's zero tolerance policies were part of a 'tough on discipline' trend that was big in the 1990s, but countless studies since then have shown that…
-
One of the most frightening, haunting and horrible stories I heard this year had nothing to do with politics. In September, an eight-year-old autistic…