Tuesday afternoon in the library at East Kentwood High School, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat at a table surrounded by students and signed a statewide…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law on Wednesday that appropriates $4.4 billion of federal COVID-19 relief funds for Michigan schools.This…
Michigan’s K-12 schools can expect a big spending boost as they prepare to welcome students back to classrooms.The Legislature adopted a spending bill…
The Legislature is back in Lansing this week with the primary goal of wrapping up the state budget. That includes a spending plan for schools.Lawmakers…
A major U.S. Supreme Court ruling on public funding for religious schools will likely not directly affect Michigan.On Tuesday, the nation’s highest court…
Teachers from across the state weighed in on how to stop Michigan’s teacher shortage. Finding ways to reduce the financial burden on educators is their…
Today on Stateside, we talk about Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget priorities, including a boost in school funding. Plus, parents from Saline and…
The Michigan Supreme Court is postponing oral arguments in a case about whether spending taxpayer money on non-public schools violates the Michigan…
Today on Stateside, we look at the dispute over Michigan's ban on public funding for private education. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today…
A federal program awarded $7.7 million to charter schools in Michigan that never opened. That's according to a report from the Network for Public…