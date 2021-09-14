school lunches

-
Michigan is the first state approved for a federal program to help feed kids who rely on school meals amid COVID-19 pandemic.The United States Department…
Is ketchup a vegetable? How about the tomato paste in pizza sauce? For decades, what we feed our children for lunch when they're at school has been as…
The number of Michigan K-12 students eligible for free and reduced lunches decreased for the third year in a row in 2016.According to the latest data from…
For many children living in poverty, hunger is an everyday reality, and going to school hungry can have a big impact on a kid’s ability to learn.That’s…
Michigan is getting $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help feed kids this summer.The grant will fund a pilot program that lets…
This school year, the federal government outlawed the sale of certain snack foods in schools. The idea behind the new guidelines was to improve kids’…
More locally grown fruits and vegetables could soon be coming to a school district near you, thanks to a pilot program from the U.S. Department of…
A third-grader from Howell is making a big difference.Eight-year-old Cayden Taipalus was upset when he saw a child refused a hot lunch at his elementary…
A 2007 School Nutrition Dietary Assessment concluded that most schools in America exceed USDA guidelines for the quantities of saturated fat, total fat…
Some Detroit Public Schools are open part-time over the two-week holiday break.The district’s Holiday Learning Fest program tries to keep kids engaged in…