-
A West Michigan school district is considering changing its mascot name to distance itself from Confederate imagery.The Godfrey Lee Public School District…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the Michigan schools superintendent can't withhold state aid from school districts with American Indian mascots or…
-
Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson released her response to a request from the Trump administration’s election commission for voter data on Monday.…
-
The use of Native American logos and images for school mascots is once again in the spotlight.On Thursday the Michigan Attorney General weighed in on…
-
Many schools in Michigan have grappled with whether they should dump Native American mascots and nicknames.Plenty of things can stand in the way: history,…