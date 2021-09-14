-
Lawyers say they’ve agreed to a broad framework to settle lawsuits against the state’s School Reform Office. The office caused controversy when it mailed…
A school reform plan implemented in Michigan in 2012 didn't actually improve schools.That’s according to a new working paper published this week by the…
You cannot tell if Michigan’s School Reform Officer Natasha Baker was prepared to recommend closing any of the 38 schools on the state’s lowest performing…
The Michigan Department of Education released the state’s School Score Cards and the “Top to Bottom” list today. The Top to Bottom list is used by the…
The latest list of Michigan's worst-performing schools is due to be released any day now. Under state law, the School Reform Office can close schools that…
Michigan’s School Reform Office has warned failing schools that they could be shut down by next June – more than 100 of them.Erin Einhorn, editor at…
A judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state School Reform Office from appointing a chief executive officer to oversee four…
The education community was all a-flutter yesterday over the news that Governor Snyder had moved the school reform office from the Department of…
New EAA chief: School reform district has already "shattered the status quo," but needs to do betterThe Education Achievement Authority’s new leader says that system has already “shattered the status quo” in some of Michigan’s most troubled schools.But…
Students in Michigan’s state-run district for the lowest-performing schools are making “impressive” strides.At least, that’s how officials with the…