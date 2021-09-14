-
Update, January 26, 3:10 pm: A judge has found James Davis Junior was mentally ill when he killed his parents last March in his dorm room at Central…
A portion of a package of school safety bills is expected to see a vote in Lansing this week.The bills would create an Office of School Safety within the…
Governor Snyder released a plan yesterday to improve safety in Michigan schools following the Parkland, Florida school shooting.His $20 million plan calls…
Governor Rick Snyder released a plan Monday to improve school safety following the Parkland, Florida shootings.The plan calls for boosting security at…
Law enforcement will “vigorously investigate and prosecute” anyone who makes threats against schools.That’s the message Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew…
Two members of Congress, Republican Fred Upton and Democrat Debbie Dingell, are co-chairing a working group that’s tackling the issues related to school…
Tomorrow, people in cities around the country and around the state will be holding events to protest school shootings such as the one in Parkland,…
Thousands of students in Michigan walked out of their classrooms last week to protest gun violence. They don’t want guns in schools, and they especially…
All across the country, students and some teachers stood up at 10 a.m., walked out of their classrooms, and spent the next 17 minutes honoring the 17…
A former police officer and SWAT team leader didn't believe traditional lockdown drills gave students the knowledge they needed to survive. So, he…