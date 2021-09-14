-
Today on Stateside, we talk to a Detroit elementary school teacher who has been getting online every night for story time with her students. Plus, a…
There’s a bill in the Michigan legislature which could lead to teachers getting special mental health training.State Sen. Sylvia Santana’s bill directs…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer says literacy for Michigan's schoolchildren is a top priority.In an interview with Stateside, Whitmer…
State lawmakers are considering dropping one requirement for a professional teaching certificate in Michigan that everyone agrees is a needed skill.In…
Last year, a survey of more than 11,000 Michigan teachers revealed that a lot of teachers are unhappy with some aspects of their job. Michigan's two…
Enrollment in teacher preparation programs is down in Michigan. Fewer people are choosing to become teachers. There have also been reports in the last few…
Detroit's public school teachers have approved a three-year contract that includes a roughly 7 percent wage increase over the next two years.The contract…
Nearly every school district in the nation uses the same type of salary schedule to pay its teachers -- a schedule with "steps" and "lanes" that pays…
Our first post in this series looked at the state's "average salary" for teachers and how that number can be misleading since it doesn't account for years…
We put out a non-scientific survey earlier this summer asking teachers in the state how they've seen their pay change over the past several years. (You…