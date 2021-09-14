-
A special statewide hotline saw a significant jump in tips of possible school attacks in Michigan last month.The OK2SAY hotline was started several years…
More than 2,000 tips about potential school violence came in through a state-created app called “OK2Say” in 2015.Twenty-three of those tips were about…
Michigan students have a new way to report potential threats in state schools.Starting this fall, students who believe they have information about…
Adults surveyed for a new poll rank childhood obesity as the top health concern for kids. More than two thousand adults were surveyed for the University…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is creating a confidential tip line for students designed to prevent school violence.A law signed Friday by Gov. Rick…
The Michigan House of Representatives is considering a new program to help prevent school violence.The OK-2-SAY hotline would be available for students,…
State officials say students need new and better ways to report threats of school violence. Officials plan to create a new anonymous tip-line that would…
Just in case you were thinking about it, you might want to reconsider walking into a school at 6 a.m. dressed in camouflage, a flak jacket, and a…
A federal task force looking into the effects of violence on children held its final meeting in Detroit Tuesday.It was the last of four task force…
Detroit Public Schools, the city of Detroit, and several public safety agencies are launching what they call an “unprecedented, multi-agency” school…