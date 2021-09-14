-
On today’s Stateside podcast, anger over a school mask mandate in Kent County has led to threats against the head of the health department.
There were more than 30 new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan’s schools in the last week. Most were in K-12 school buildings. Outbreaks are two or more…
State and local health departments are stepping up efforts to get Michiganders to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases.On Wednesday, the Michigan…
Tuesday afternoon in the library at East Kentwood High School, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat at a table surrounded by students and signed a statewide…
The state will soon release guidelines recommending that schools keep mask mandates for now, but won’t require districts to do so.The Michigan Department…
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 and the threat to schools as many districts approach the remaining weeks of the school year. Then, a new PBS documentary…
From August of 2020 to February of 2021, 749 Michigan teachers retired. That's a 44% increase from the 519 teachers who retired in the same time period…
This is the last week before the Legislature is expected to take its spring break.The Legislature’s Democratic leaders said that recess should not begin…
Elementary and Middle schools in Kent County have been allowed to reduce their distancing requirements from six feet down to three feet.The Kent County…
Today on Stateside, Grand Rapids public schools are back in the classroom. The district’s superintendent discusses the return to in-person learning. Also,…