For years, states around the country had laws that made a sentence of life without the possibility of parole mandatory for children who committed serious…
Today, on Stateside, an impending crisis among Michigan’s home care workforce and others in direct care. Plus, what the Supreme Court's ruling on Juvenile…
A major U.S. Supreme Court ruling on public funding for religious schools will likely not directly affect Michigan.On Tuesday, the nation’s highest court…
Today on Stateside, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a landmark decision that ruled LGBTQ people are protected from workplace discrimination under…
The United States Supreme Court has dealt a victory to some Flint Michigan residents seeking damages for the city’s contaminated drinking water.The…
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in its first-ever case dealing with transgender rights.The Michigan transgender woman at the…
Both of Michigan’s United States senators announced today they will oppose President Trump's choice to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.The news…
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) says she has concerns about some of the individuals President Trump is considering naming to the U.S. Supreme…
Many online shoppers may have to start doing something new: pay sales tax.The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today states can force online shoppers to pay sales…
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in case about whether a West Michigan community can put up a cross on public land.For decades, the city of…