-
Today on Stateside, fewer people are stepping up to serve as volunteer firefighters. What does that mean for the safety of Michigan communities? Plus, how…
-
It's that time of year again: the end of summer.The nights are getting colder, the days are getting shorter. And today is the fall equinox. How do you…
-
September 22 marks the official first day of fall, which means the summer heat will soon give way to everything pumpkin, cider and colored leaves.Pumpkin…
-
Wet leaves, cider, campfire — for many Michiganders, these are the smells of fall.But our friends over at WNYC’s Radiolab wanted to get an idea of what…
-
The autumnal equinox happened today at 5:05 a.m. ET. It marks the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere and spring in the southern…
-
I was hoping to get to this post sooner, but the day just got away from me.Today seemed unusually short. That's because it IS the shortest day of the…
-
Update December 21st, 2:00 a.m.:Well, I woke up... the Earth's shadow is passing over the moon right now. NASA says it'll be in full eclipse starting at…