seat belts

More than a million people are expected to take to Michigan’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. There will also be plenty of law enforcement officials…
The Michigan State Police Department is launching a new click-it-or-ticket campaign.The effort that began Monday challenges motorists to help make…
A new study commissioned by the Governors Highway Safety Association finds that people are significantly less likely to buckle up in the back seat. And…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan drivers may no longer be let off the hook if child passengers aren't in a safety seat.Violators now can avoid up to $103 in…
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson was in the front seat and not wearing a seat belt -- in violation of state law -- when his car was struck by…