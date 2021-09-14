-
Criticized for a massive backlog at local Secretary of State office branches, Secretary Jocelyn Benson says her department is taking steps to improve…
-
Poll workers are pre-processing absentee ballots in some Michigan cities ahead of Tuesday’s election under a new law.More than 2.9 million ballots have…
-
County clerks say they need help providing the personal protective equipment and sanitizers to poll workers for the August and November elections.In order…
-
Michigan has a new state elections chief. Elections bureau director Jonathan Brater says his top job is ensuring the integrity and public confidence in…
-
Michigan’s Secretary of State says it’s time to modernize her department’s 131 branch offices.Jocelyn Benson spent the past few months visiting each…
-
Local Secretary of State offices around Michigan and the department’s online services will be getting a major computer upgrade this weekend.After the…
-
Michigan might see an increase in voter turnout for the August primary.The Secretary of State is reporting that the number of requested absentee ballots…
-
Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson released her response to a request from the Trump administration’s election commission for voter data on Monday.…
-
It began with a concern raised by some Michigan companies: Some foreign visitors can’t drive with their foreign driver’s licenses, particularly those from…
-
Michigan has revised its policy for changing a person’s gender on a state driver’s license or identification. Until last week, the Secretary of State’s…