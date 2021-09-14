-
Michigan Radio's Kyle Norris has been been spending a lot of time in Detroit lately to report on stories of people doing things to help the homeless in…
-
This week on Seeking Change, Christina Shockley spoke with Loreen Niewenhuis. She's a Michigan author who hiked 1,000 miles to parts of all the Great…
-
This week on Seeking Change, Christina Shockley spoke with Dean Hall. He is the president of Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. The group donates it's…
-
Many cities across the state are cutting back, and police and fire department budgets are often on the chopping block. In some cases, citizens have taken…
-
For Seeking Change, Christina Shockley spoke with Tracie McMillan. She is a journalist who went undercover to find out why we eat the way we do in…
-
For this week's Seeking Change Christina Shockley talked to Michigan Radio producer Emily Fox about a hip hop church in Grand Rapids she reported on.The…
-
This week on Seeking Change, Christina Shockley talks with Angelique Day about the foster care system.Day grew up in foster care. She now focuses her work…
-
As part of Michigan Radio's Seeking Change series, Morning Edition Host Christina Shockley talked with Terran Frye. He’s a veteran of the Marine Corp and…
-
As part of Michigan Radio's Seeking Change series, Morning Edition host Christina Shockley talked with the founder of En Garde Detroit. It's a program…
-
As part of Michigan Radio's Seeking Change series, Morning Edition host Christina Shockley talks with someone who has a vision of how to make things…