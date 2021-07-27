-
As the Democratic presidential candidates prepare to debate in Detroit over the next two days, hundreds of nursing home care workers have gathered in the…
-
It’s Labor Day, and that means political candidates are stumping for votes at events around the state – and many Democrats were in Detroit for the city’s…
-
Hillary Clinton made her second stop in Detroit this month, addressing union activists at the Service Employees International Union’s convention on…
-
Thousands of union workers marched down Michigan Avenue today as part of Detroit’s annual Labor Day parade.Just as the parade was getting started, a heavy…