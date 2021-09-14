self-defense

-
A 26-year-old, pregnant environmental activist is serving a two-year sentence at Michigan’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility right now.But Siwatu-Salama…
The Dearborn Heights homeowner who shot an unarmed teenager on his front porch has been bound over for trial.Theodore Wafer will face trial for…
A few hundred people, many wearing hoodie sweatshirts, gathered on the steps of the state capitol in Lansing Tuesday to demand justice for a teenager shot…
A crowd wearing hooded sweaters of all colors gathered in downtown Ypsilanti Monday afternoon, one month after the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin of…
Organizers of a rally to protest the shooting death of a Florida teenager hope to attract a few thousand people to the steps of Michigan’s state capitol…